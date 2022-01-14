BOSTON (WHDH) - Kane’s Donuts in Massachusetts is so confident that the New England Patriots will beat the Buffalo Bills in Saturday’s wild-card playoff game that they’ve placed a tasty wager with a New York cafe.

Kane’s located in Saugus and Boston posed the challenge to Public Espresso in Buffalo that if the Patriots beat the Bills, then Public Espresso would have to send Kane’s a dozen of their salted caramel crullers.

If the Bills pull off the victory, then Kane’s would have to send Public Espresso a dozen of their honey dip donuts.

The losing team’s respective shop will also have to take a photo with the opposing team’s jerseys next week while baking their own donuts.

