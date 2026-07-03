BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum responded to the team’s shocking trade of forward Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, reflecting on the near decade they spent together in Boston.

Tatum posted a tribute to Brown on his Instagram story Friday afternoon, writing, “9 years! Forever grateful for all that we accomplished together, for pushing me to be a better player. From first round exits to winning a chip together I’m thankful for it all. Nothing but love and respect for you as a player and as a person! Looking forward to see how you attack this next chapter of your career and wish you nothing but the best for you! Continue to be special.”

The trade will become official Monday once the league-wide moratorium is lifted. The Celtics will welcome nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George, who they received from the 76ers, as well as new signings Mitchell Robinson and Mike Conley Jr.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)