(WHDH) — Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is giving away clothes and signed swag to two young people who struggle finding big enough clothes.
Gronkowski sympathizes with teenagers who struggle to find clothes that fit, writing on Instagram, “As a teen, it was always tough to find clothes in my size.”
The former football star has decided to give away sweatshirts, Nike gear, Nike bags and signed items away to two winners.
To enter the contest, the recipient must be 21 years or under, as well as must wear a size XXL and a size 16 in sneakers.
People can comment on Gronk’s Instagram post their age and explain why they deserve to win.
The contest ends Wednesday at 5 p.m.
View this post on Instagram
💥 GIVEAWAY from Robbie G!!!!!💥 As a teen, it was always tough to find clothes in my size so I’m giving away sweatshirts, @nike gear, Nike bags, and signed swag by me, for two lucky winners!!! Swipe ⬅️ to check it out! . RULES: ✔️you must be 21 or UNDER ✔️you must be size XXL & size 16 in sneakers ✔️comment on this post with your age and why you deserve to win!!! . (Contest ends at 5:00pm EST TODAY, 10/16)
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)