‘I’m just going with the flow’: Celtics’ Tacko Fall takes swimming lessons in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics rookie Tacko Fall is hitting a Boston pool to learn how to swim — all seven feet, seven inches of him.

Fall, the team’s new center, spent some time at the Charlestown Boys and Girls Club Friday learning how to float with two teammates.

This is only the second time Fall has tried swimming, and he says he’s getting better.

“I just feel more comfortable, I’m not as scared this time,” Fall said. “I’m just going with the flow.”

Fall says he will continue learning how to swim throughout the season.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)