BOSTON (WHDH) - Marcus Smart may be out for Game 1 against the Miami Heat Tuesday after he suffered a mid-foot sprain, Celtics Coach Ime Udoka announced Monday.

Smart suffered the sprain in Game 7 against the Bucks Sunday, and his status for the next game is “questionable,” Udoka said.

Rob Williams will be available with no minutes restriction.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)