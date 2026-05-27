BOSTON (AP) — Michael Harris II had four hits, including a two-run home run, Matt Olson added another two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves held on to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-6 on Tuesday night.

The victory snapped a two-game skid for the Braves, who have beaten the Red Sox in three of their four meetings this season. It was the ninth career four-hit game for Harris and his second of the season.

Atlanta took a 7-4 lead into the ninth when things got a little dicey

Boston led off the inning with a single by Mickey Gasper and double by Nick Sogard off Raisel Iglesias.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa closed to gap to a run with a two-run single, followed by a single by Jarren Duran. Ceddanne Rafaela hit a groundball into a force at third for the second out of the inning.

Wilyer Abreu then hit a tapper back to Iglesias to end the game.

Braves starter Spencer Strider (3-0) went five innings plus one batter, allowing three runs off three hits, including two home runs. Iglesias picked up his ninth save.

Jarren Duran, Rafaela Ceddanne and Isiah Kiner-Falefa homered for Boston, which has lost its last four. Red Sox starter Ranger Suarez (2-3) lasted five innings, plus three batters, allowing five runs off six hits, including the home run.

Kiner-Falefa’s seventh-inning blast off Dylan Lee into the seats of the Green Monster got Boston within 5-4 in the seventh.

But the momentum was short-lived with Harris’ homer in the following inning to push the lead back to three runs.

The night of round trippers started when Duran and Ceddanne hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, sending ropes to opposite sides of the field to put Boston in front 2-0.

It allowed Suarez to mostly cruise until the fifth inning, when Atlanta tied it on Olson’s two-out, two-run homer to right field. It was the 15th of the season for Olson, who entered the night with only extra-base hits (both doubles) in his previous 13 games.

That was followed in the sixth inning by Harris’ go-ahead RBI double that scored Austin Riley.

Suarez exited after Harris’ double in favor of reliever Greg Weissert. But it didn’t stop Atlanta from adding two more runs via a Dominic Smith RBI groundout and a Ronald Acuña Jr. RBI single that made it 5-2.

Up next

Braves RHP Bryce Elder (4-2, 1.97 ERA) is set to start opposite Red Sox LHP Connelly Early (4-2, 3.33)

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