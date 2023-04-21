The Boston Bruins will be without Patrice Bergeron tonight for Game 3 of their series against the Florida Panthers, with the captain not travelling with the B’s to the Sunshine State, according to Head Coach Jim Montgomery.

Montgomery announced that Bergeron will likely not return until Game 5, when the team is back in Boston.

Bergeron has been dealing with what has been reported as an upper body injury that has left him sidelined throughout the playoffs.

Earlier in the week, Montgomery had said the 37 year old had been “feeling better” but remained questionable heading into Game 2, ultimately sitting the match out.

With the series tied at 1-1, the puck drops for Game 3 tonight at 7:30 p.m.

