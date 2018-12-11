(WHDH) — NBA star Steph Curry is backing one of the longest standing conspiracy theories, saying he believes the moon landing was a hoax.

The Golden State Warriors point guard admitted on the “Winging It” podcast that he doesn’t think humans have ever been to the moon.

NASA ended the race to the moon in 1969 when Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on its surface.

Several subsequent missions landed 10 astronauts on earth’s natural satellite over the next three years.

They brought back video of the experience as well as rocks and dust from the moon.

Most people agree to fake all that would have required so many conspirators, it’s impossible that proof of such a hoax would not surface.

Curry’s comments come a week after NASA successfully placed its InSight Lander on Mars.

