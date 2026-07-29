BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox newly acquired infielder Curtis Mead has landed on the 10-day injured list with a broken left wrist after he was hit by a pitch in his first game with the team on Monday. There is no timetable for his return.

The 25-year-old infielder came over to the Red Sox in a trade with the Washington Nationals, who received 24-year-old rookie LHP Connelly Early in return. Early has been on the 15-day injured list since June 30 with posterior elbow inflammation.

“Any time you give up a player like Connelly Early, it’s really tough, but looking at our roster, at our needs, we felt like this was something that made us better,” said Red Sox Chief of Baseball Operations Craig Breslow.

The organization said it was excited to see what Mead could contribute. The right-hander was batting .253 with 17 home runs in 87 games with the Nationals, but the Red Sox will have to wait a little longer to see how Mead improves the roster.

During a press conference prior to Mead’s injury, Breslow said that improving the offense was a priority.

“When our record was in a different place than it is right now, the way that we had thought about this deadline was, ‘are there moves that would have made sense heading into the season, are there moves that would make sense next off-season?’ And this one, turning controllable pitching into controllable middle-of-the-order bats, was always something that was going to be worth looking at,” Breslow said.

Mead’s injury now opens the door for the front office to make another roster move ahead of the trade deadline on August 3.

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