FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2019, file photo, Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) and St. Louis Blues left wing Pat Maroon (7) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Boston. Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals between the Bruins and Blues is Monday, May 27. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two lucky fans will be heading down to the TD Garden Wednesday night to watch the Bruins face off against the St. Louis Blues for the Stanley Cup.

The NHL Alumni Association is raffling off two tickets for the first Stanley Cup Final Game 7 that has ever been played in Boston.

Fans can enter to win by purchasing raffle tickets on the NHL Alumni Association website.

Tickets cost $10 for two, $30 for 10, $60 for 60 and $100 for 200.

The contest ends at 1 p.m.

Proceeds go towards the Boston Bruins Foundation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)