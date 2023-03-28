BOSTON (WHDH) - Opening Day for the Red Sox at Fenway Park this year will bring with it a series of improvements at the concession stands and beyond.

With Opening Day now just around the corner, officials gathered at Fenway Park this week to showcase items including a revamped locker room for the Red Sox, new LED field lighting and expanded artificial intelligence self check-out.

“We have definitely turned the page,” Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner said. “It’s been a great vibe in spring training all March and [we’re] really looking forward to getting going here on Thursday.”

Mayor Michelle Wu got a walk through Fenway’s improvements on Tuesday.

The improvements, officials said, are all aimed at delivering a better experience.

New food favorites are also coming to the ballpark, including gluten free pizza, helmet nacho dish and crispy avocado fries.

With the first pitch just a few days away, officials said Boston has much to look forward to.

“We need to stay healthy, grind at bats, throw strikes, but I think we’re going to have a fun summer,” Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said.

Opening Day is set for Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)