ATLANTA (WHDH) — Members of the New England Patriots took to social media to celebrate their 13-3 Super Bowl victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

In the lowest scoring Super Bowl ever, quarterback Tom Brady led one classic drive to win the Patriots their sixth championship.

Brady took to Instagram to share a video of him and tight end Rob Gronkowski mimicking the one he posted following their American Football Conference win.

Brady and Gronk are seen shrugging at the camera with smirks on their faces before the video switches to game highlights with “Without Me” by Eminem playing in the background.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman, who was named Super Bowl MVP, posted a photo of himself hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy as red and blue confetti fell around him.

The McCourty twins, Jason and Devin, shared a picture of themselves with their mother sporting a custom-made jersey to represent both her sons.

The twins made history on Sunday when they became the first siblings to win the Super Bowl together.

The victory proved extra sweet for running back James White who also celebrated his birthday on Sunday.

He posted on Instagram that his “birthday was a success!”

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy celebrated his second championship win with an Instagram post that he captioned in part, “Can’t tell us nothing!!!! Parade time!!!!! #patsnation #peanutbutterandjealous”

The NFL joined in on the fun on Twitter, posting a drawing of Brady wearing six Super Bowl rings.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)