FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - As Tom Brady gets ready for his eighth Super Bowl start, he’s opening up about having his family behind him.

“I didn’t think I was going to get married for a long time, to have three kids, knowing they’re here; they can understand what’s going on. This part of their growing up is very special for me; hopefully it’s special for them,” the Patriots quarterback said.

Brady said it means a lot to have his three children cheering him on.

“My 10-year-old is really into it; my 8-year-old boy, not so much. And my 5-year-old girl is my little cheerleader,” he said.

While he is known for his great timing on the field, he isn’t perfect off the field.

“My wife would say there are a lot of things I screw up at home, so my timing is way off with her,” said Brady. “I’m definitely not a chef, I probably burn everything. I’ve done a lot of that in my day.”

A large crowd of Brady’s family will be cheering him on at U.S. Bank Stadium during Super Bowl LII.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)