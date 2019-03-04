Patriots release TE Dwayne Allen and WR Darren Andrews

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have released tight end Dwayne Allen.

Allen played 29 games for the Patriots over the past two seasons, catching 13 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. He previously spent five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, where he was more productive, catching 45 passes as a rookie in 2012 and then finishing with eight touchdowns in ’14.

The Patriots also released receiver Darren Andrews. He signed with New England as a rookie free agent and spent his rookie season on the injury list.

