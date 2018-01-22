QB Brady’s clutch play helps Patriots to another Super Bowl berth

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - It’s easy to see why Tom Brady is considered the G.O.A.T — the Greatest of All Time — after another fourth-quarter comeback in another huge game.

From the moment Brady ran out onto the field at Gillette Stadium, fans could feel the energy from No. 12, and so could his teammates.

“Tommy’s the best,” said wide receiver Danny Amendola. “He’s the toughest guy I’ve ever met physically [and] mentally.”

“It’s unbelievable what he does,” added running back Rex Burkhead. The injuries he fights through and playing football at 40 years is unreal.”

The 40-year-old Brady continues to play at a high level and is among the favorites for league MVP. He excelled again Sunday despite 12 stitches in his throwing hand.

“Everybody knows how tough he is,” Amendola said. “Everybody knows that he’s our leader. It’s a testament to his career, his personality, the man he is.”

Brady threw for almost 300 yards and completed 26 passes, including two for touchdowns.

“He’s the GOAT, man,” said teammate Duron Harmon. “He did GOAT-like stuff.”

“He is a beast,” added Dion Lewis. “He works hard, he is a competitor, he is our leader.”

But if you ask coach Bill Belichick, it was just another day at the office for Brady.

“Tom did a great job and he’s a tough guy,” Belichick said after the game. “We all know that, alright? But, we’re not talking about open-heart surgery here.”

Brady now faces the Philadelphia Eagles and Nick Foles in two weeks — a David vs. Goliath matchup yet again.

Brady has more postseason victories than Foles has wins in his entire career.

