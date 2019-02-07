Red Sox equipment truck arrives in Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WHDH) – The Red Sox equipment truck has arrived in Fort Myers, Fla.

The truck, which left Fenway Monday, made the nearly 1,500-mile trip carrying more than 20,000 baseballs and 1,100 bats.

Pitchers and catchers are close behind, set to report to the ballpark Feb. 12.

The Red Sox play Northeastern University Feb. 22 in their first game of the 2019 exhibition season.

