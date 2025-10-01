NEW YORK (WHDH) - Aroldis Chapman slammed the door with the bases loaded to preserve the Sox’s comeback win over the Yankees in game one.

It was the latest save in arguably the best season for the 37-year-old closer who signed with the Red Sox as a free agent last December.

“He’s the best reliever in the American League,” Red Sox pitcher Garret Crochet said. “I don’t think it is too big of a leap to say something like that, especially with a huge insurance run there in the ninth. We got a double play, they score one, and it’s one out to go. I feel really good about that.”

Chapman finished what Crochet started. Crochet dominated in his first career postseason start, showing why Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow acquired him from the White Sox in a blockbuster trade last offseason.

“I don’t think I would be where I am if I left the outside noise affect my own drive and motivation,” Crochet said. “For me, it was just a commitment to play for the team that, you know, I owed something to. At the time, it was the White Sox. Now, it is the Red Sox. I am going to do everything I can to give us a chance to win every time I grab the ball.”

Crochet’s electric performance certainly was not a surprise to his teammates, including Alex Bregman, another free agent who was signed in February, who also delivered an insurance run in the ninth inning with a clutch two out double.

“You could see it in his eyes before the game that he wanted it bad and every time he takes the mound, we love going out there and playing defense behind him,” Bregman said. “Just a performance that big time pitchers make.”

“That’s who he’s been all year I feel like,” Red Sox short stop Trevor Story said. “When we need a big win, he’s going out there, getting it for us and like I said, we feel really good about our chances to win when beast is pitching.”

