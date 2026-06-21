SEATTLE (AP) — The Boston Red Sox placed utility infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the injured list Saturday with left forearm inflammation.

Kiner-Falefa underwent an MRI after missing Friday night’s game against the Mariners. He told reporters before that game that the arm has been bothering him for more than two weeks and felt worse after the flight to Seattle.

Kiner-Falefa, 31, is batting .277 with two home runs, 13 RBIs and seven stolen bases this season, playing every infield position. He has started 31 games for the Red Sox, and 21 of those starts have come at second base.

Boston recalled Anthony Seigler from Triple-A Worcester.

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