FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have reportedly released cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the team.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the release of the four-time Pro Bowl player, who was eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6.

In a message to Pats Nation, Gilmore wrote, “It is with mixed emotions that I announce my goodbye to this great fan base. We enjoyed so much success together and you have been an incredible inspiration for my individual achievements. Thank you for supporting this Rock Hill kid and allowing him to achieve his NFL dreams.”

He went on to thank Patriots owner Robert Kraft, the coaches, and the organization for “providing me with this platform and allowing me to be part of greatness.”

“Most of all I want to thank my teammates who lined up next to me every Sunday with one goal in mind. Those moments on and off the field will never be forgotten,” he concluded.

No additional information has been released.

A stunner: Patriots are releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6, source tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/31H8KQF8hq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2021

