Report: Red Sox agree to terms with pitcher Chris Sale on 5-year extension

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have reportedly agreed to terms with their ace pitcher on a long-term extension.

According to a report by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Red Sox have agreed to terms on an extension with Chris Sale on a 5-year extension that would run through the 2024 season.

According to Rosenthal, the deal is pending a physical. The terms of the contract aren’t yet known at this time.

Sale has been a beacon of success for the Red Sox in his two years since being acquired via trade with the White Sox. The lanky left-hander pitched to a 12-4 record and 237 strikeouts in 27 starts last season with a 2.11 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP despite dealing with injuries.

In the postseason, Sale started each playoff series and finished the clinching game of the World Series, striking out 3 to clinch the title in the final frame against the Dodgers.

For his career, Sale is 103-62 with a 2.89 ERA. He has already been named the Opening Day starter for the 2019 season, which opens Thursday in Toronto against the Blue Jays.

