Rhode Island continues run in Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHDH) – New England’s run in the Little League World Series is not done yet as Rhode Island continues on.

The team from Barrington, Rhode Island beat Kentucky 6-1 in an elimination game on Saturday.

Saturday’s game comes after Rhode Island fell to Virginia on Friday 3-0.

The boys from Barrington will continue in the loser’s bracket as they play their next game on Monday. Their opponent will be determined by the results of Sunday’s game.

