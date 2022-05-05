BOSTON (WHDH) - As their first round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes shifts back to Boston, the Bruins will take the ice on Friday with a slightly different appearence.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters on Thursday that goaltender Jeremy Swayman will get the nod in net as the Bruins try to work their way back from a two-game deficit. Seven-year veteran Linus Ullmark started Games 1 and 2 between the pipes, allowing four goals in each game. Game 3 will be the first playoff start of Swayman’s career.

“I’m not saying Ullmark’s the reason – he’s not – but Swayman’s gonna be in there,” Cassidy said in a press conference Thursday. “Hopefully he’s up for the task.”

While the Bruins are willingly giving the nod to their rookie-goaltender, they will likely insert defenseman Mike Reilly into the lineup by necessity. Hampus Lindholm left Wednesday’s 5-2 loss in the 2nd period after sustaining a hit from Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov. According to Cassidy, Lindholm remained in Raleigh while the Bruins traveled back to Boston.

Reilly appeared in 70 games for Boston this year and Cassidy believes his experience with the rest of group will help ease the transition into the playoff rotation.

“There shouldn’t be any adjustment period in terms of who he’s playing with,” said Cassidy. “The adjustment period for him will be he’s getting injected into a very intense, physical playoff series. He’s got to be prepared for that type of hockey.”

Cassidy would not rule out any further changes to Boston’s lineup as they fight to keep the season alive.

“We’ll look at a few things,” said Cassidy. “I don’t anticipate anybody not being able to play physically but we’ll have to look and see what’s best for the team”

The Bruins and Hurricanes will drop the puck on Game 3 Friday at 7:00 p.m.

