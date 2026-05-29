FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - When Scotland takes on Haiti and Morocco in the World Cup in Foxboro this summer, fans from Scotland will be showing up in force.

Matt Teevan is among the Scotland National Team’s super fans, who all themselves the Tartan Army. They are known for their passion, and they’ll carry flags and march at events.

Scotland has not played in the World Cup in nearly 30 years, and Teevan said the Tartan Army is not going to miss the opportunity to cheer on their team on the biggest stage.

But Teevan and his friends said the cost of getting to the games surprised them, with train tickets going for $80 a person and round trip bus tickets nearing $100.

“People were pretty shocked at what they were being asked to shell out for that,” Teevan said. “We thought, a group of us, we though, we can do a bus.”

They’re chartering a number of yellow school buses to make their way to Foxboro.

Teevan said even though he is not sure how far Scotland will go in the tournament, half the fun is rooting them on.

“There’s nothing better than going away and supporting your team,” he said. “Getting together, singing, having a few beers, and just having a good time.”

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