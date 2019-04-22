Tonight’s Red Sox game postponed due to rain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tonight’s Boston Red Sox game against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park has been postponed due to rain.

In announcing the postponement, the team noted the forecast calls for an extended period of moderate to heavy rain throughout the evening and into the overnight hours in the Fenway area.

The game will be rescheduled as the first game of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday beginning at 1:05 p.m.

Tomorrow’s regularly scheduled game remains at 7:10 p.m.

Tickets for tonight’s game will be good for admission to the rescheduled contest at 1:05 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)