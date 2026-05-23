Minnesota Twins (24-27, third in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (22-28, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Taj Bradley (0-0); Red Sox: Jovani Moran (0-1, 2.81 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -118, Twins -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins hit the road against the Boston Red Sox trying to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Boston has a 22-28 record overall and an 8-15 record in home games. The Red Sox have a 9-23 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Minnesota is 24-27 overall and 9-13 on the road. The Twins are 17-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Twins have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarren Duran has nine doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Red Sox. Willson Contreras is 11 for 36 with two doubles, two triples and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton has a .264 batting average to lead the Twins, and has nine doubles, a triple and 16 home runs. Kody Clemens is 13 for 39 with a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .259 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by one run

Twins: 6-4, .233 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (cervical spasms), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roman Anthony: 10-Day IL (wrist), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: David Festa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Acton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (hand), Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cody Laweryson: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mick Abel: 15-Day IL (elbow), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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