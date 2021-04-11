UMass hockey team celebrates championship win with fans on campus

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - Even though fans couldn’t attend UMass hockey’s championship run this year, players at a victory celebration Sunday said they still had an impact.

The Minutemen brought their championship trophy back to the Amherst campus Sunday after defeating St. Cloud State 5-0 Saturday and winning UMass’ first NCAA hockey title.

Fans were on hand to cheer the team, and junior forward Bobby Trivigno said their presence was still felt online.

“I know it’s kind of tough you guys didn’t get to support us in person this year, but I definitely felt the buzz around social media from you guys,” Trivigno said.

