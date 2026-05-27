FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots were out on the practice field for organized team activities (OTA’s) today, followed by a media session where Head Coach Mike Vrabel spoke about his work-life balance following a public scandal with former NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

One of Vrabel’s coaching philosophies is to limit off the field distractions, but this Spring he found himself in the middle of one as photos of him and Russini over a number of years emerged through Page Six and TMZ. He spoke Tuesday for the first time since the NFL Draft, when he addressed the situation and said he would seek “counseling.”

“We all have to deal with things outside of here, and my focus, and obviously the excitment that I have for coaching, is what is most important right now,” Vrabel said.

Vrabel missed day three of the draft to be with his family, and described his work-life balance about a month later as “really good.” He continued, “I appreciate my family, who’s great. I love Jen, I love the boys, I love my personal friends.”

The head coach was then quick to turn the page to football, as the team looks to forge its identity following a Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks in February. Most of the players were in attendance at the voluntary practice Tuesday, and Quarterback Drake Maye said he’s excited for the upcoming season.

“We’re going to bring it every day, and I think that’s what this identity and what we’re building here is starting to become,” Maye said. “And I think that takes a little bit of work, you know, to not just have a year like we did. And it’s hard not to, you know, have a natural fall off or…get complacent. So it’s going to be a tough challenge, but at the same time I think we’re up for it. And I like the guys and how we’ve been working towards that.”

Maye was able to get some work in with free agent wide receiver acquisition Romeo Dobbs. It came as Kayshon Boutte was absent from Tuesday’s activities, as trade rumors surrounding Philadelphia Eagles star Wide Receiver AJ Brown continue to swirl.

“You know if he ends up on our team, great, what a great player,” Maye said of Brown. “And if he doesn’t, we still got to work with these guys here.”

Patriots star Cornerback Christian Gonzalez was also absent from the voluntary practice Tuesday.

The only mandatory portion of the off-season will be when mini-camp begins in July.

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