7Weather- There will be a few late day storms Sunday, and then steady rain arrives on Labor Day.

Let’s start with Sunday. It’s overall a pretty nice day, but don’t expect a full day of sunshine. It will be partly cloudy with a few towns getting hit with a storm after 4PM.

It will feel a bit muggy compared to the last couple of days and highs reach into the mid and upper 80s. An onshore wind keeps the coast cooler in the low 80s.

Labor Day will be wet and cooler. It might not be raining early in the morning, but rain quickly fills in mid-morning. Expect steady rain throughout the rest of the day.

Highs only make it into the upper 60s and low 70s and wind is light. If I were you, I’d fully plan on indoor activities on Labor Day.

If we do see pockets of heavier rain it’ll be Monday night into early Tuesday morning. This might end up being when we see the most rain.

Labor Day morning

We’ll have to see how quickly this low pressure moves out on Tuesday and if that second system in the Mid-Atlantic makes it to New England.

As of now it looks like we’ll have pockets of heavy rain ending between 6-8AM Tuesday morning. Clouds and an onshore wind stick around the rest of the day keeping highs in the upper 60s.

We’re forecasting 0.75″-1.50″ of rain from Monday-Tuesday morning. It’s during a holiday weekend, but we really need this rain.