Another Night for October Baseball

After a mainly cloudy sky today, it certainly had the fall-like feel. And tonight for the Sox game at Fenway, it will continue that fall-like feel. As any gaps in the clouds close overnight, temperatures won’t fall a whole lot. We’ll bottom out in the upper 50s early, but then see temperatures climb overnight into Sunday morning. Tonight’s first pitch will go down at 59° with winds out to left field, so grab the jacket if you’re heading out tonight, but you can leave the rain gear at home.

Tomorrow you may want the rain jacket or umbrella to be on the safe side. We do have a small chance of a spot shower in the forecast but it’s not significant. So I wouldn’t cancel any plans you have, especially if you can deal with a quick 10-15 minute shower. It will feel much more like summer though as temperatures climb to the upper 70s. The end of the holiday weekend, Monday, will be a much different story. Still cloudy, but much cooler, with highs struggling to hit 60°.