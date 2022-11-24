Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Mother Nature sure gave us a treat today with the forecast. We had plenty of sunshine, light winds, and temperatures that climbed to the upper 40s — basically spot on the average for late November. Tomorrow’s forecast has some pros and cons. The pro is temperatures will climb above average to near 50 for most of us. The down side is it will come with a few showers.

If you’re Black Friday shopping tomorrow and are a regular Black Friday shopper, you know all too well we’ve had some pretty cold Black Friday mornings. Thankfully that isn’t the case tomorrow. It will be seasonably cool, meaning it will be cool but it’s also late November so we’d expect this. Out the door tomorrow morning we’ll be in the upper 30s with a lot of clouds. By mid morning we’ll bring a few isolated showers to the mix and they’ll be on and off for a decent part of the day tomorrow.

So about those showers. First thing to note is it is not a washout of a day tomorrow. Not by any stretch. We’ll have a few light isolated showers from about 9am to 2pm. It will not rain the entire time and if you’re out Black Friday shopping and are ok making a quick dash to the car you may not even need the umbrella because the rain is not heavy. The one exception to this will be Buzzard’s Bay, the Cape and Islands. Not that the rain will be heavy but it will be more steady. There, I’d expect a steady light rain from late morning through mid afternoon.

Temperatures tomorrow will vary quite a bit across the area so it’s hard to pick one number that represents everyone. Many of us will make it to 50°. The exception will be northwest of 495, where we’ll stay in the 40s.

Your weekend forecast is much like today and tomorrow. We’ll have one sunny day and one day with more clouds and some rain but the entire day isn’t a washout. However, instead of a few spotty showers all day, it’s steady rain that comes in mid to late afternoon on Sunday. That means if you need or want to get outside on Sunday, target the morning hours as they look dry.

That’s part of a storm system rolling out of the Midwest that will bring wind and rain to the area. We already talked about the rain timing. The wind will pick up through the day on Sunday but it’s not overly windy during the day. It’s the late evening/early overnight that the wind will really pick up. As the storm exits, it will keep a gusty wind around as we ring in next week on Monday.