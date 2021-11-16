We’re waking up to a cool breeze this morning with air temperatures running in the mid 30s and wind chills in the 20s. While winds gust 20-25mph at times today, it won’t be overpowering, just adds a bit of a chill to the air as highs recover into the mid to upper 40s.





Tomorrow looks decent too, upper 40s, dry with mid to high clouds increasing through the afternoon. Those clouds are out ahead of a warm front that lifts through tomorrow night. On the other side of the warm front, we warm up. Thursday runs 65-70 degrees with a gusty breeze out of the southwest.





Enjoy the mild weather while we have it, it won’t last long. Showers move through with a cold front Thursday night and chillier air comes pouring back in Friday and stays through the weekend.

The weekend looks dry too. Early next week, however, does not. We’ll likely track showers in here Monday with perhaps a bigger storm with rain/wind by Tuesday. Something to keep an eye on.