Cloudy With Scattered Showers Sunday, Not A Washout

Today featured sun-filled skies and summery high temperatures into the low 80s. Unfortunately, that does not stick around for the second half of the weekend. Clouds are already filling in tonight, along with spotty showers to our north and west.

Overnight, expect temperatures to slip only into the upper 50s to low 60s under mainly cloudy skies and breezy at times.

For Father’s Day, we’ll start off with clouds, with showers marching in by midday, especially along and north of the Pike. A few embedded downpours/thunderstorms are possible by the latter half of the afternoon, so if your outdoors and you hear thunder, be sure to head indoors and let the storm pass.

By dinner time, a few lingering showers are possible, otherwise drier conditions are expected, but the clouds stick around. High temperatures Sunday will only stretch to around 70°.

We start off with some clouds Monday, followed by some peeks of sun by the afternoon, otherwise the rest of the work week looks unsettled with showers, below normal high temperatures, and cloud cover.

It looks like we break that pattern by next weekend.