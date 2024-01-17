January felt like January today. In fact this morning was Boston’s coldest low temperature since February 26, 2023. It’s been 11 months since we’ve stepped outside to a morning this cold (at least in Boston).

Even if it wasn’t officially the coldest in the last 11 months for your town, it was still a cold morning. Just about all of us fell to the teens overnight and Jaffrey even dropped into the single digits! And when you stepped out this morning, you know all too well it wasn’t just the cold temperatures, the wind chills were even colder — in the single digits for many with a few towns even falling below zero at times for feels like temperatures this morning.

It was a cold day all around. Temperatures started cold and finished about 10° below average, only mustering the 20s this afternoon. Of course with the wind, it felt like the teens all afternoon long.

It’s a rinse and repeat forecast tonight and tomorrow with overnight lows falling into the teens and afternoon highs tomorrow stuck in the 20s. The breeze will be back for more as well, which will drop the feels like temperatures to the single digits overnight and early tomorrow morning and teens in the afternoon.

Here’s a snapshot of wind chills tomorrow morning and afternoon… Brrrr!

If you think this is cold, it’s about to get even colder for the weekend! By Saturday, highs will struggle to make it up to 20° and with the oh-so-persistent wind, will feel like the single digits for much of the afternoon.

That reinforcing shot of cold air is thanks to a storm passing to our south. It’s a weak storm and we’re just on the fringe of it. The bigger impacts will be the second shot of cold, but as it passes by during the day on Friday will touch off some light snow. The snow will be light but also will accumulate with temperatures as cold as they are, including on the roads. So travel could be a little slick Friday, but in terms of sizeable storms, this is not one of them.