A chilly start kicks off the day with temps in the 30s and 40s. Today, highs rebound to near 60 with a chilly breeze gusting over 20mph under a mix of clouds and sun. The air aloft is quite cold, and that’ll help manufacture a few spotty afternoon showers. Only about 10-20% of us pick up on one, and even if you do catch one, most of your day will be dry.





Saturday is cool and wet at times as rain moves in, steadiest midday/afternoon. Temps hover in the 50s once the wet weather starts.



Mother’s Day looks better. It’ll be much warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s. While not a completely dry day, there will be a lot of dry hours and breaks of sun. We’ll track some scattered afternoon showers and storms mid to late afternoon as some energy moves on through.



Sunday night into Monday morning, another period of cool rain is likely.