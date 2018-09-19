Cool Overnight, Sunshine Returns Thursday

If you were lucky enough to catch some sunny spells earlier today, then you seem to be luckier than the rest of the region (or you were located along Cape Ann, along the North Shore or you traveled to our west and caught up with the eroding cloud cover).

Overnight tonight, the clouds will stick around, but will not be nearly as thick. Lows will slip into the low to mid 50s with a northerly breeze.

It will be a mostly cloudy start to our Thursday with some spotty drizzle possible (very similar set-up to earlier this morning), but by the afternoon, we’ll see some sunshine under partly cloudy skies, allowing for temperatures to warm back up into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday features a warm-up along with the return to some muggy air. A system will pass us to the north, but the cold front associated with that system will sweep in late Friday night into early Saturday morning, bringing with it showers and a few embedded thunderstorms.

By Friday evening, you will notice the breeze picking up ahead of the front and the muggy air looming over the region.

The cold front clears the region Saturday morning, which also allows for much more comfortable conditions for Saturday afternoon.

We’ll start off with some clouds Saturday, but then sunshine kicks in Saturday afternoon, picture perfect for any of those outdoor plans Saturday afternoon. Fall officially begins Saturday evening, so the first FULL day of fall will be Sunday.

Sunday features a fall-feel with highs into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. The 60-degree highs stick around Monday and Tuesday, before we make a run for 80 Wednesday.