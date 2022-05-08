If you’re heading out for Mother’s Day brunch today you can leave the umbrellas at home, but grab a layer because it’s going to be chilly. Temperatures are in the 50s today but the wind will add a chill, especially for those on the coastline. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun to close out the weekend.

We’re at a pinch point between a high pressure to our north and low pressure to our south. This pattern will hold for a few days with the low pressure slowly drifting south. That means the wind is around for the next couple of days so get used to it. But since that low is drifting south and high pressure taking over, we’ll stay rain-free.

The start of May has been pretty chill with all but one day below average this month so far. Today is chilly and the first few days of next week will be too. But there is a pattern change on the horizon!

As that stubborn area of low pressure fades away, the kink in the jet stream that is keeping our chilly air locked in place will snap back north and allow warm air to surge into New England.

A little summer preview is on the way for the second half of this week, with many towns away from the water spending a few days close to, if not in the 80s!