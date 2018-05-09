“Cooler Coast”……We’ve been saying that for a few days now! At one point today, the temp out at Boston-Logan (official site for weather data for the city) was 49 while out in Orange (well inland) the temp was 78!! Always an amazing display of temps this time of year when the wind is coming from the ocean—that dang ocean temp is 49 so an east wind is warm air kryptonite. It’s all dependant on that wind direction tho. Check out where High Pressure is tonight….



Up across New York State. That is not ideal for coastal warmth in spring. Last week, High Pressure (A different one) was located south of Nantucket and that IS an ideal location for coastal warmth…it’s how/why Boston saw temps up near 90 for a few days last week. Even tho we won’t have summertime heat/humidity this week, we will see wind shift to the southwest tomorrow and that will be enough to send temps up near 70 by afternoon. The reason for that wind shift is a cool front (ironic, isn’t it?). The front won’t pester us until tomorrow night with an isolated shower but before it arrives, temps will bounce into the 60s & 70s once again tomorrow.

On Friday, the front is long gone with sunshine back in action, look for temps to reach the mid 60s–even at the coast. The weekend is meh….Saturday is a clunker with off & on showers through the day as a storm passes across the region:



That storm system is close by as we start Mother’s Day but it will drift south of the region by afternoon. This should be enough to salvage at least part of the day for Mom. Certainly nothing like last years Nasty Nor’easter on Mother’s Day!

That Saturday rain should also be enough to clean some of the pollen out of the air. Here is the sneeze-cast for the next few days:



Enjoy the rest of your Wednesday evening!

~JR