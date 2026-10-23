Feeling a little more of a chill in the air today despite some more sunshine returning to the forecast. In the wake of a cold front that zipped through last night, the breeze is still active, just not as strong as yesterday. Morning gusts run 25-35mph, strongest Cape and Islands, then drop to 15-25mph this afternoon. The air is cool and crisp with highs running 51-57, coolest Southeast Mass.



With clear skies and light winds tonight, temps tumble quickly, back into the upper 20s and low 30s in the chilliest burbs by daybreak tomorrow, near 40 in Boston. After a frosty start, it’ll be a fantastic day with light winds, mostly sunny skies and temps near 60. Copy/paste that into Sunday, then add another 5 degrees.

70 degrees anyone? We’ll be close Monday.

A cold front slips through Monday night, but it’ll be starved of moisture, so I don’t expect rain out of it. Behind the front, it’ll be cooler again, in the mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday with dry times prevailing again.