We did alright for ourselves for a weekend around here. Sure, Saturday had quite a bit of clouds at times and Sunday picked up some late-day showers, but overall, we found a lot of dry hours and warm weather.



In the wake of the evening showers last night, we walk out the door to a fresh air mass in place with temps starting the day in the 40s and 50s and dew points back into the 40s. Highs rebound to 75-80 inland and 70-75 near the immediate coast today. Sunshine remains strong through the afternoon.

More clouds mix in with the sun tomorrow and it’ll be warmer too with temps back into the 80s.

Warmer weather lingers Wednesday, through the end of the week, with increasing humidity too. Dew points run near 60 Wednesday and well into the 60s Thursday and Friday. We’ll track the chance for a few scattered afternoon/evening showers and storms during that stretch as well.