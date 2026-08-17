After another great weather weekend across the area, we kick off the new work week with clouds and some scattered showers this morning. While rainfall totals are generally low, showers are creating roads roads for many for the start of the morning commute.

Most rain showers taper off mid to late morning, yielding to a mainly dry, but mainly cloudy afternoon. With clouds in place, temps are held back in the mid to upper 70s for highs. With dew points pushing into the upper 60s, it’ll feel muggy outside.

Tomorrow starts with morning clouds, breaking for partly sunny skies. It’ll be warmer, low to mid 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast. While much of the day is dry, we can’t rule out a spot shower. About 20% of us will pick up on that.

Wednesday looks good, a bit less humid with more sun and temps in the mid to upper 80s.

A few spotty showers and storms are possible Thursday, but the pattern looks mainly dry through the end of the week and start of the weekend. Shower/storm chances start to go back up by Saturday night/Sunday.