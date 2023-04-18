Destructive Sunshine?!….Such a preposterous title for a blog!

Hear me out! I like sunshine just as much as the next weather guesser but that’s what we had today and will likely have it again tomorrow! So what exactly is destructive sunshine? Well, it typically occurs in the spring season when you have leftover cold pockets of air (associated with a storm) up high in the sky. When these cold pockets of air drift overhead while the sun is out (like this morning) you’ll see destructive sunshine go to work. Check out the visible satellite imagery around 9am …

Sunshine in metro Boston. As the sun started heating up the ground, the warm air begins to rise and bump into the cold pocket of air upstairs. That process leads to the creation of clouds and by midday-afternoon, clouds were everywhere across the region (sans the Cape/Islands)

So…the strong April sunshine helps to create the clouds out there today…hence, destructive sunshine! I think it’ll happen again tomorrow for the region as the weather map looks similar to today…

The day behaves similar to today (Tuesday) with sunny skies during the early morning hours and then by lunchtime, clouds will fill up the sky only to see them thin out/fade way by 5pm.

I think the breeze is back with us and I also think the temps will be a little cooler than today even tho we probably see a little more sunshine. After tomorrow, we track another warm-up but not to the extreme we saw last week. Temps for Thursday and Friday jump into the 60s and likely close to 70 on Friday. Coastal cities and towns will sea breeze on Friday, so if it’s a day in town with the kids during their school vacation week, plan on temps in the 50s to around 60 by afternoon. The dry weather will indeed but great for outdoor activities during school vacation week but it has dried out so rooting for some rain isn’t necessarily a bad thing. As of now, our next chance of rain is slated for Sunday afternoon lasting into Monday of next week.

Ciao for now!

~JR