After a mild & dry morning, we’re in and out of showers for the rest of the afternoon and evening.

We could still use the rain, so in the end it’s not such a bad deal, but it may slow down your evening commute a bit (or at least be cause enough for an umbrella if you’re walking to the train).

Showers will push east throughout the evening and become sparser overnight. Otherwise, temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tomorrow we’ll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds, though the Cape and Islands will have a few more clouds around as well as a stray shower or two in the morning.

Otherwise, Thursday looks dry for the Bay State. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s, not far from average for this time of year!

Friday is looking nice as well with sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the low 60s, but it will be breezy at times with gusts into the 20s.

The weekend is shaping up to be a bit here-and-there. We’re keeping an eye on showers for Saturday — right now it looks like rain will begin in the early afternoon, continuing into the evening. Temperatures will remain in the 60s.

Sunday (Mother’s Day) will be nice enough for plans with any of the mother figures in your life! We will be keeping an eye on a stray shower or two in the second half of the day, but we’ll have a mix of sun & clouds otherwise. It’ll be breezy with gusts in the 20s, but since that breeze will be coming from the south (helping to usher warmer air into New England), our temperatures will get a boost! Highs will be in the low 70s. Not too shabby!