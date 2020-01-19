Drier, Milder, Breezy, Sun-Filled Sunday

The system that brought the snow yesterday evening dropped a half a foot of snow in northern Worcester County, Middlesex Co, and portions of Essex County (away from the coastline). Snowfall totals between 2-4″ within the 95-corridor and areas southward, including Boston with a snowfall total of 3″.

Today, we can expect a mixture of sun and clouds and highs into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Temperatures take a nose dive yet again tonight, with wind chills slipping to around 0° into early Monday, so be sure to bundle up for tomorrow morning’s commute.

The cold air sticks around for the first half of the work week, with Monday and Tuesday’s high temperatures struggling to make it to the freezing mark. By Wednesday, we are back to normal for this time of the year, then we jump into the mid to upper 40s by the end of the week.

An overall quiet weather pattern through the next several days, with the next chance for showers next Saturday afternoon/evening.