Dry, Quiet, and Unseasonably Cold This Weekend

We finally made it to the weekend. I don’t know about you, but this week seemed longer than a typical work week or almost like the “Groundhog Day-effect” where each day seems eerily similar to the next, and the quiet and cold weather pattern certainly proves its point.

Tonight, expect lows to slip into the teens to near 20 with winds remaining out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

And the dry pattern continues this weekend. Now maybe you have plans of hanging up the Christmas lights or going Christmas Tree shopping. If your plans take you outdoors Saturday, make sure to bundle up OR change those plans to Sunday.

Saturday high temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 20s with wind chills into the teens.

It will be deceivingly cold since we’re tracking sun-filled skies, similar to our Friday, thanks to the high pressure overhead.

If you are traveling by air Saturday, there could be some delays in the southeast, where heavy rains will reduce visibility and could cause some flooding in southeastern Texas and into parts of Lousiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

The next big rain maker is just outside the 7-day forecast, for next Saturday, but at least we are tracking a slight warm-up to near seasonable conditions by next Thursday and Friday.