The heavy rain brought flash flooding to areas of southern Bristol and Plymouth Counties earlier today. Many of us saw over an inch of rain, but the highest number were up over three inches– just too much water for the ground to handle.

It’s certainly a double-edged sword, considering that area of the Bay State is actually the most in need of rain right now. That said, there is such thing as too much of a good thing, and that’s what we saw today.

The good news is, the heavy rain is gone, and the last drops are moving off the coast.

Overnight, we’ll still have some clouds and patchy fog here and there as well. Be careful behind the wheel, as visibility could be pretty low at times. Temperatures will largely be in the upper 50s and low/mid 60s as we wake up on Monday.

We could still see a stray shower by Monday morning as a cold front moves through the area– the final hurrah of this system!

Keep that in mind for your morning commute, as you may have a few drips and drops on the windshield.

After that front passes through the area, we brighten up and get quite breezy. Overall, it’ll be a nice Monday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky, and temperatures in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

However, gusts will be in the 20s, so hold on to your hats! Just think of the wind as the “wind of change”, as cooler, drier air is flowing into the region.

With that air in place, we a have a beautiful, if not slightly cooler Tuesday on tap. We’ll be in the upper 60s, with the warmest spots in the neighborhood of 70 degrees. It’ll feel like a late September day!

Wednesday is milder, with temperatures jumping back in to the mid to upper 70s. We’ll stay mostly to partly sunny, and it’ll be ever-so-slightly more humid as well (not truly sticky, just not as crisp as Monday afternoon and Tuesday).

Thursday is similar in terms of feel, with clouds increasing as well. This is ahead of our next chance of rain, which looks like it’ll be Thursday evening with a few showers and a storm possible.