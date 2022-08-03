Extreme heat comes surging back into New England over the next few days. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday for feels like temperatures that will climb to the triple digits.

Temperatures tomorrow morning won’t be overly hot so get those morning walks and runs done early. Once the sun gets up over the horizon it’s a fast climb to 90° and beyond tomorrow afternoon.

Afternoon high temperatures for most will get close to 100°. Both Boston and Worcester will likely tie or break records tomorrow.

July was hot and August is starting no different. Boston will likely see its second hottest day of the year tomorrow.

The heat will go on for a few days. For the actual air temperature, the hottest day is Thursday. But don’t let that fool you, the feels like temperatures will remain near 100° through the weekend. The dew point (humidity) will rise as the air temperature goes down. So Thursday will have air temperatures near 100° but comfy humidity levels will only add 1 or 2 degrees to the feels like temperature. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will have tropical air overhead. So with air temperatures in the low to mid 90s, that thick air will still make it feel close to 100° thru Sunday.