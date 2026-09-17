This week has been classic September weather — the battle between the seasons. Where summer is trying to hold on, and fall is trying to take over. We started off with fall like weather to start the week and by today, temperatures climbed back to 80° with humidity, too. Rain showers will move through this evening and tonight and that will usher in another round of fall like air for the weekend, but this batch will hang around a little bit longer.

The cold front that is producing the showers this evening and tonight will clear by tomorrow morning, so your Friday is rain free. That said, the cooler and drier air is lagging a little bit behind the front so we actually end up with a really nice day tomorrow, despite being on the cold side of the cold front. Tomorrow will start cloudy and even a little humid, but as the drier air moves in, we’ll see increasing sunshine through the day and decreasing humidity. Temperatures will still make it well into the 70s tomorrow afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday (and next week) will be a much different story. Fall begins on Tuesday but Mother Nature is getting a jump start and sending some fall like weather our way this weekend. Saturday will be the nicer of the two weekend days with filtered sunshine (sunny skies with those high, thin cirrus clouds) and temperatures that climb in the middle 60s. It won’t be dramatically cooler on the coast, but maybe 2-3° colder than that near the water. Sunday starts off dry with a little sun even. So Sunday morning isn’t bad either. Clouds will quickly thicken through Sunday morning ahead of rain that will arrive Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.

Those rain showers on Sunday will unlock a reinforcing shot of fall like air so most of next week is even cooler than the weekend! The big cool air mass for early next week should be strong enough to keep rain showers just south of us during that stretch. There’s a storm system there that is trying to lift northward. I do think, unlike Saturday, early next week is a cloudier period with the cooler temperatures but right now I’m thinking we’ll stay dry, but it’s a forecast to watch. Not that we’d be under a soaking rain for four days, but some spotty showers are possible. At this point, I’d say the most likely days for a shower to move through would be Tuesday and Thursday. Again, just a forecast to watch for now.