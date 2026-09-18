What a difference a day can make! While temperatures were still above average today, dew point temperatures took a dive, lowering out the humidity throughout our Friday. As for the weekend? The humidity AND the air temperatures will plummet, making these final few days of astronomical summer feel much more like fall.

We’ll wake up to temps in the mid and upper 40s to low 50s on Saturday morning, for starters! We’ll also be mostly sunny for most of the day, though clouds increase a bit in the afternoon. However, the biggest difference to the feel will be in the temperatures– highs will only be in the low to mid 60s!

With all of this, it’ll feel more like early October rather than September!

If you’re hoping to enjoy the foliage, Saturday will be your day! We’re not at peak yet, even in the mountains of northern New England. However, we are starting to see a more widespread change in that part of the region. As for us in Massachusetts? We still have a few weeks to go before we’re close to peak season, as we’re just starting to see the first spots of color.

Sunday will be equally as cool, if not a touch cooler — temperatures will largely land in the low 60s. We’ll also see more clouds, and showers arrive by late morning/early afternoon.

We’ll see showers on and off through the second half of Sunday, and a few lingering showers before sunrise on Monday morning.

Keep that in mind if you’re headed to the Big E, or to Gillette to watch the Pats play the Steelers. You’ll want to bring a rain jacket or poncho with you!

Clouds clear a bit on Monday, but they only clear so much. We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy, and still cool with temperatures in the mid 60s — still cool, especially for the final day of astronomical summer!

As for the first “official” day of fall? It’ll be even cooler! Highs will be in the neighborhood of 60 degrees on Tuesday. Reminder: the autumnal equinox is at 8:05 AM!