BOSTON (WHDH) - The Federal Government has given oversight of the MBTA back to the state of Massachusetts.

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has had oversight of the MBTA’s safety progress for the past four years. It is now back with the state.

The oversight started in 2022 because of several major incidents, including an Orange Line train that caught fire over the Mystic River in Medford that year.

Over 200 passengers had to evacuate, and one woman jumped into the river to escape the flames.

A comprehensive FTA report found the MBTA focused more on long-term capital projects than the day-to-day safety of passengers and workers.

It demonstrates that with the right investments, and the right training, right personnel, the MBTA can deliver safe, more frequent, more reliable service,” MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said. “We’re digging out of a hole we were in in 2022. But we are making dramatic improvements for the public, and it is all about safety for them.”

Since then, the FTA said the State Department of Public Utilities (DPU) has hired more full-time staff members, implemented a comprehensive training plan, and uploaded its processes for overseeing safety measures on the T.

The Federal Government has determined that the DPU has satisfied the goals laid out by the FTA, leading to the state regaining oversight of the T.

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