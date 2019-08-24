Feeling Like Fall

7Weather- We end the weekend with a fall-like feel. We are only 30 days away from the official start of fall, and 68 days away from Halloween.

SUNDAY:

Sunday starts with sprinkles and mostly cloudy skies for areas along the coast and SE Mass.

It clears up a bit in the afternoon, and highs only reach into the mid and upper 60s for most towns. It will also be breezy with winds between 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

We could see a lingering sprinkle around noon for the St. Anthony’s Feast in Boston, but then it clears up a bit after that.

If you plan to stick around until the closing ceremonies, temperatures will be in the low 60s.

MONDAY:

Monday has partly cloudy skies in the morning with temps in the low and mid 50s.

It quickly clears up, and highs are between 68-73º. It remains breezy with winds between 10-20 mph.

STAYING IN THE 70s:

The 70s stick around through Thursday next week. Tuesday and Wednesday will start in the 50s, and afternoon highs are in the mid 70s.